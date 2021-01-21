Ker assembly rejects resolution to remove Speaker; Opp walks out

The Kerala Assembly onThursday rejected aresolution moved by the Opposition UDFseeking removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan over allegationsagainst him in the dollarsmugglingcase and 'irregularities'in modifications undertaken in the legislature complex.

After a stormy debate on the resolution, the Congress-ledUnited Democratic Front members walked out dissatisfiedwithSreeramakrishnan's reply dismissing the charges.

This was the first time in last 17 years a resolution forremoval of the Speaker was moved in the state assembly.In thepast, such resolutions had been moved against A C Jose andVakkom Purushothaman,both of UDF.

On the penultimate day of the 14th assembly session, thelast before the elections likely in next few months, the Housewitnessed heated exchanges as the discussion on the resolutionextendedfor nearly four hours with ruling and oppositionbenches exchanging barbs.

While the UDF attacked the Speaker citing allegationsagainst him in the dollar case and that he had links withaccused in the gold smuggling racket, Sreeramakrishnan and theLeft Democratic Front rejected the charges, saying they weremade based on 'hearsay' and some media reports.

Lone BJP member in the House O Rajagopal supported theresolution and said the Speaker should be a model to the restof the members.

The dollar case, busted by the Customs, realtes to allegedsmuggling of USD 1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by aformer finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuramto Muscat in Oman in which two prime accused in the goldsmuggling case are among the accused.

Recently, the Customs had questioned the Assistant PrivateSecretar of the Speaker in connection with the case, in whichsuspended IAS officer M Sivasankar was arrested on Thursday.

Defending the speaker, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayansaid there was a conspiracy in targeting Sreeramakrishnan andthe resolution exposed the''political pauperism'' of theopposition.

''The statement of the accused under (CrPC) section 164 tothe court is not in public domain. But the opposition istargeting the Speaker based on the said statement given by theaccused recently after months in custody,'' Vijayan said.

It was unfortunate that the opposition had brought such aresolution instead of objecting to the ''antics of the probeagencies'', he said.

Earlier, just before the proceedings began on theresolution, the Speaker occupied the chair of Deputy Speaker PSasi, who presided over the debate.

Replying to the allegations, Sreeramakrishnan claimed hewas targeted as the opposition did not have anything to attackthe LDF government.

''I am not worried over the imaginatory stories written bysome media houses... I am happy and proud that during a timewhen the voice of dissent is being muzzled across the country,we are discussing such a matter,'' the Speaker said.

Demanding Sreeramakrishnan's resignation, Chennithalasaid he will beknown as the ''most tainted'' Speaker in theassembly's history as he allegedly had close links with theaccused in the gold smuggling case.

He was also among those who climbed the dias and createda ruckus during the previous government's term, the Congressleader said.

''A Speaker will have to be vigilant to defend thesanctity of the institution and also have the vision tostrengthen it.In this challenging journey her/his guiding listwill be the constitution and rules and procedure'', Chennithalasaid referring to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru's words.

Moving the resolution, Indian Union Muslim League MLA MUmmer, said there were media reports after the currentsession, the customs may question the Speaker.

''When the Speaker of the Assembly needs to presenthimself before the Customs for questioning, it will affect thedignity of this house. It's unfortunate to present thisresolution,'' Ummer said.

He also alleged the Speaker had also goneto inauguratean establishment of an accused in the gold smuggling case.

The treasury benches strongly defended the Speaker.

''What's the evidence against the Speaker? That he went toinaugurate some shop? Let me ask you one question. The Leaderof Opposition invited Swapna Suresh, accused in the goldsmuggling case, to an Iftar dinner hosted by him. I would liketo ask why he invited her?,'' CPI-M member S Sharma asked.

Responding, Chennithala said he invited only theconsulate general and not Swapna Suresh to the event.

The Speaker also defended the expenses incurred in thevarious refurbishing activities in the Assembly complex andsaid the contract was given to Uralungal Labor Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) because of its track record.

''I would like to point out that most of the oppositionmembers, including the Leader of the Opposition, have givenletters seeking their (ULCCS) service for developmentactivities in their respective constituencies,'' he said.

Though the ruling front initially objected to theresolution citing technical reasons, the House later decidedto discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, the youth congress activists burnt theSpeaker's effigy during a protest outside the assemblycomplex.

IUML's Youth League activistsalso took out a marchagainst the speaker.

