Pained at loss of lives in Serum Institute fire: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis onThursday expressed grief over the death of five people in afire in the premises of Pune-based vaccine manufacturer SerumInstitute of India (SII).

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assemblysaid he is relieved that no loss of Covishield, the vaccineagainst COVID-19 manufactured by SII, was caused in the blaze.

Fadnavis said, I am pained to know that five peoplelost their life in the Serum I nstitute of India fireincident.

My deepest condolences to their families. Praying for speedyrecovery of the injured ones.

The former chief minister further said, There is alsosome relief that COVID-19 vaccine produced by SII was notstored at the building that caught fire.

Five men died in the fire that broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in SII's Manjaripremises, police said.

All were construction workers whose bodies wererecovered by fire brigade personnel from the fifth floor,police said, adding nine others were evacuated from the spot.

Covishield vaccine production won't be hit due to thefire, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccinesused in the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19 arebeing manufactured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)