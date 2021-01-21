AAP announces candidates for MC polls

Punjab’s main opposition party AAP on Thursday announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming urban civic bodies polls.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party announced 320 candidates for 35 local bodies including Adampur, Bhikiwind, Samana, Mukerian, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Rayya, Bathinda, Chamkaur Sahib, Kapurthala and Sham Chaurasi.

Punjab’s eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are going to polls on February 14.

