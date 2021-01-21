Saudi minister optimistic that ties with U.S will be 'excellent' under Biden - Al-Arabiya

Left Menu
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:45 IST
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed optimism that relations between Riyadh and Washington will be "excellent" under U.S. President Joe Biden, Al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Thursday.

The appointments made by Biden show "understanding of the common issues" by the new U.S.. administration, the minister added, according to Twitter posts by the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel.

