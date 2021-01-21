Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says seeks clarity on Senate readiness for Trump impeachment trial

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:05 IST
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says seeks clarity on Senate readiness for Trump impeachment trial

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will consult with fellow Democrats in coming days about the Senate's readiness to begin an impeachment trial on former President Donald Trump's alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"I'll be talking with the managers as to when the Senate will be ready for the trial of the then-president of the United States for his role in instigating an insurrection on the Capitol of the United States," Pelosi told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Biden's plan to fight the coronavirus

President Joe Biden launched a comprehensive federal plan on Thursday to rein in the raging COVID-19 pandemic.He will sign 10 wide-ranging executive orders Thursday afternoon, ordering federal agencies, private industry, and U.S. residents ...

Vice President Kamala Harris: Beyond the Superlatives

By K. Divia Sawhney In the wake of Madam Vice President Kamala Devi Harris win, post-election tweets and merchandise boasted the slogan, The VP looks like me. The global publics investment in Harris and what she meant to a greater multi-eth...

Follow lockdown rules or face punishment, says UK interior minister

British interior minister Priti Patel warned those who break COVID-19 lockdown rules that they faced punishment by police, announcing a new 800 pound 1,097.36 fine for those who attend house parties.My message is clear If you dont follow th...

Guj CM donates Rs 5 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Thursday donated Rs five lakh for the constructionof a Ram temple in Ayodhya.He donated the amount to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust during a programme held in Rajkot city ofGujarat.On the occ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021