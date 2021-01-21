Left Menu
Guj CM donates Rs 5 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:42 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Thursday donated Rs five lakh for the constructionof a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He donated the amount to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust during a programme held in Rajkot city ofGujarat.

On the occasion, Rupani appealed to the people todonate generously for the temple.

Inaugurating the donation drive in Rajkot, Rupani saidthat crores of people are contributing as per their capacitytowards the cause.

''The temple being built is a symbol of our culture andcollective strength. Gujarat has also struggled hard for theconstruction of the Ram mandir and Lord Ram continues to bethe centre of faith for crores of people even today,'' he saidwhile addressing the gathering, a government release said.

Rupani handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to preacherRameshbhai Oza.

''I appeal to the people of Gujarat to join thecountrywide campaign and donate generously to build thetemple,'' he said.

