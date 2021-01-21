Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 BJP activists arrested for raising 'goli maro...' slogan;

PTI | Chandannagar | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:43 IST
3 BJP activists arrested for raising 'goli maro...' slogan;

Three BJP activists,including its Hooghly district youth wing chief, have beenarrested for allegedly raising 'goli maro...' (shoot thetraitors) slogan at a roadshow of party leader SuvenduAdhikari,triggering a war of words between the saffron partyand the TMC Thursday in poll-bound West Bengal.

The three arrested persons were produced before theChandannagar Sub-divisional Court, which remanded them tojudicial custody till January 30.

The incident came out as the latest flash point betweenwarring BJP and the Trinamool Congress ahead of the assemblyelections.

The opposition BJP accused the police administration ofbeing partial as it failed to take action against the TMCsupporters who had raised similar slogans at a partys rallyrecently.

BJP's Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Shaw wasamong the three held in the case.

Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at aparty programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district onWednesday. The district police registered a suo motu case andarrested them late at night, an officer said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the partydoes not endorse the slogan raised by the participants holdingthe BJP flag.

However, no police action has been initiated against theTMC activists, who had raised similar slogans at a partysrally on Tuesday.

A few TMC supporter had chanted the slogan 'Bangal kegaddaro ko, Goli Maro...' (shoot the traitors of Bengal)during a rally in Kolkata.

However, the TMC had distanced itself from the rhetoricand rebuked the activists who raised it, but remained silenton police inaction against their party cadres.

Describing the slogan as ''excessive exuberance'' on thepart of some young supporters, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghoshstated that the party does not endorse it and those who haveraised the slogan have been suspended from the party.

The BJP, however, said the police inaction against theTMC activists proves that the police have turned into ''cadresof the ruling party''.

''The partisan approach of the police in two similar casesproves that the police have turned into cadres of the rulingparty. The police should have also arrested the TMC cadres,''BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Reacting to Ghoshs allegation, Kunal Ghosh said theparty did not influence the police, and it is for theadministration to decide on it.

''I would urge the BJP not to rush to conclusions ratherwait for few more days,'' he said.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Marchlast year had criticised the BJP for raising ''Goli Maro...

slogans at a partys rally.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that both the BJPand the TMC are indulging in ''destructive politics andhampering peace in the state''.

Polls to 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May this year and with every passing day acrimony between themain rivals-the TMC and the BJP-is increasing in Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and lauded its efforts for national security.The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rece...

5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, acco...

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.The two had been convicted in ...

Maha: 7 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company

At least seven workers werehospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad inneighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, police said.The incident took place at the company located atMahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.At le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021