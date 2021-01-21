Two groups clash inside BJP party office in Bengal; vehicles torched

Two groups of peopleclashed at the BJP's Purba Bardhaman district party office inWest Bengal on Thursday when a meeting of the saffron camp wasin progress, police said.

Members of the two groups hurled stones at each otherand torched vehicles which were parked near the premises, asenior officer said.

BJP leaders alleged that the TMC was behind theincident, while the ruling party in the state denied thecharge and claimed it was a fallout of the bickering betweenthe old and new members of the saffron camp.

During the meeting, members of one group came out ofthe office, which was recently inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda virtually, and set two trucks on fire, the officersaid.

A large contingent of police personnel chased away thetroublemakers and brought the situation under control.

BJP leaders, who were present at the meeting, allegedthat the local Trinamool Congress activists orchestrated theclash.

Denying the allegation, TMC Purba Bardhaman districtpresident Swapan Debnath said two factions of the BJP -old andnew- were fighting against each other over the issue ofgetting prominence in the saffron party.

During an organisational meeting at a BJP party officein Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, two groups of thesaffron camp got involved in a scuffle in presence of UnionMinister and local MP Babul Supriyo.

''Everybody present at the meeting wanted to speak andan argument began between the two groups which initiallystalled the proceedings. However, none of the workers left theplace and the programme continued,'' Supriyo said.

Senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata saidthe party will inquire into the Purba Bardhaman incident andnot tolerate any undisciplined act.

''Those joining the party should understand that no actof indiscipline will be tolerated,'' he said.

