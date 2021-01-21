Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director

President Joe Biden has asked Christopher Wray to stay on as FBI director and he has confidence in the job Wray is doing, the White House said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:40 IST
Biden to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director

President Joe Biden has asked Christopher Wray to stay on as FBI director and he has confidence in the job Wray is doing, the White House said on Thursday. Appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, Wray was a frequent target of Trump's anger over the FBI director's refusal to back false claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Federal Bureau of Investigation directors are appointed for 10 years and Wray has six years left in his term. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed on Twitter that Biden "intends to keep FBI Director Wray on in his role and he has confidence in the job he is doing." Psaki said she caused an "unintentional ripple" on Wednesday when she said she had not spoken to the president about Wray.

Biden's decision to retain Wray as FBI chief was welcomed by Adam Schiff, the Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and a critic of Trump's handling of intelligence issues. "Christopher Wray became FBI director at a moment of tremendous turmoil for the bureau and the country, and he has served with great professionalism and integrity. I am glad to see that President Biden intends to keep Director Wray in his position," Schiff said.

Schiff said he looked forward to working with Wray on analyses of "intelligence and security failures that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and the need to dramatically expand the focus and resources devoted to the threat of domestic terrorism." Wray told a House committee last September that Russia was interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections by spreading misinformation aimed at candidate Joe Biden.

Wray also told the panel the FBI was conducting multiple investigations into violent domestic extremists and that the largest "chunk" of investigations involved white supremacist groups. Regarding China, Wray said the FBI is opening a new counterintelligence investigation related to China "every 10 hours."

CNBC first reported the decision to keep Wray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Irish COVID-19 death rate at pandemic high

Irelands COVID-19 death rate is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic with an average of 44 deaths per day in the past week, a senior health official said on Thursday. The number of deaths confirmed per day over the last seve...

5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, acco...

Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and lauded its efforts for national security.The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rece...

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.The two had been convicted in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021