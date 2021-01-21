Left Menu
Updated: 21-01-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:57 IST
Every politician wants to be a CM, so do I: NCP's Jayant Patil

Anyone who has spent a long timein politics must be wanting to become chief minister,Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has said and added it isnatural for him too to feel like occupying the post.

Patil, who is also the Maharashtra NCP chief, however,said that his party has 54 MLAs, which is not enough to becomechief minister in the state.

He said the NCP will have to grow first to for thechief minister's post to come its way and after that itsnational president Sharad Pawar will decide what happens next.

During his interaction with a local media house fromSangli, Patil was asked whether he wishes to become a chiefminister.

In his reply, Patil said, ''I must be wishing to (be aCM), right? Each politician wants to be a CM. But the decisionwhich the party and Sharad Pawar saheb take is final for us.

All want to be CM. Everyone who has worked (in politics) aslong as I have (must be wanting to be CM). My voters too mustbe wanting me to be a CM.'' ''So, I desire to be a chief minister, but thesituation and the number (of MLAs) are factors. We have 54MLAs. I dont think it is possible to become CM with 54 MLAs,''he added.

Patil said that the NCP will have to grow further andhave a greater number of MLAs for it to get the chiefministers post.

''If the number grows, the party becomes larger, thenwhat Sharad Pawar saheb decides will happen,'' he said.

Meanwhile, asked about Patil's comments, MaharashtraDeputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters on Thursday,''I support whatever wish he has expressed.'' PTI ENMNP NP

