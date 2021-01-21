Politics of lies should be discarded in India: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that like in the US, the ''politics'' of lies and hatred should also be discarded in India.

Yadav alleged that the BJP had gained power through the ''politics'' of lies and hate.

''The US is the most powerful country in the world and its citizens have set an example before the world by discarding the politics of lies and hatred in the presidential election,'' Yadav said at a press conference in Bareilly. ''Like the US, such kind of politics should be rejected in India also.'' Referring to the controversial web series 'Tandav', the SP leader said the BJP had opposed this series and promoted it the most.

On the row over the leaked WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, Yadav demanded clarification from the government about how the highly-confidential information reached the journalist.

He said it should be investigated how did a journalist get information about the Balakot attack three days in advance The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the farmers and youth of the country were unhappy with the BJP, as he accused the saffron party of doing politics of ''spreading poison'' in the society. PTI CORR ABNHMB

