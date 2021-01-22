Telangana road accident: Toll rises to nine

Nalgonda (Telangana), Jan 22 (PTI): The death tollrose to nine in a Telangana road accident involving women farmlabourers, with two more succumbing while undergoingtreatment, police said on Friday.

Six women farm workers were among seven people killedand at least six others injured when a jam-packed autorickshawand a container truck collided head-on on a highway in thedistrict on Thursday.

''Two more women died while undergoing treatment and 11others are being treated inhospital,'' a police official said.

The official further said the truck driver who is nowin custody was found to bein an inebriated condition when theincident happened.

The other deceased was the driver of the bigger sizedauto which was carrying 20 people. Except the driver, all ofthem were women farm labourers returning home from work, atthe time of the mishap at Angadipeta, about 70 kms from here,on Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway.

The truck hit the auto while trying to overtakeanother vehicleresulting in a head-on collision.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shockover the accident.

He instructed the medical officers to give the besttreatment to those injured and hospitalised, an officialrelease said in Hyderabad.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of thedead.PTI GDK SSPTI PTI

