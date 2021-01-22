UP minister Gulab Devi tests positive for COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself at home.In a statement, the minister of state for secondary education said she is doing fine.I want to bring to your notice that I had a cough for two days.PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself at home.
In a statement, the minister of state for secondary education said she is doing fine.
''I want to bring to your notice that I had a cough for two days. I got myself tested in Lucknow and have been found positive for coronavirus. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,'' the BJP MLA from Chandausi said.
''I am doing fine and will be available to serve you soon,'' Devi said.
As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally stood at 5,97,823 and the death toll at 8,597.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devi
- Chandausi
- Gulab Devi
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Intel introduces RealSense ID on-device solution for facial authentication
Air India Express deploys ultraviolet robotic device to disinfect aircraft at Delhi airport
New tiny wireless device might help with weight loss
Media Foundation invites nominations for Chameli Devi Jain Awards
TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices