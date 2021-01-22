Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP minister Gulab Devi tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself at home.In a statement, the minister of state for secondary education said she is doing fine.I want to bring to your notice that I had a cough for two days.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:10 IST
UP minister Gulab Devi tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself at home.

In a statement, the minister of state for secondary education said she is doing fine.

''I want to bring to your notice that I had a cough for two days. I got myself tested in Lucknow and have been found positive for coronavirus. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,'' the BJP MLA from Chandausi said.

''I am doing fine and will be available to serve you soon,'' Devi said.

As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally stood at 5,97,823 and the death toll at 8,597.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner ...

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021. No, it was not true, sorry, the s...

TN Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

Chennai, Jan 22PTI Tamil Nadu Health Minister CVijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19vaccination here on Friday.I got vaccinated today as a member of the medicalfraternity and to instill confidence among the fellowhealthcare...

Will look into allowing VC between jailed scribe, his Kerala-based mother, UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Friday that it would look into the possibility of facilitating the video-conferencing between jailed scribe Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021