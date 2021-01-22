Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar seeks to downplay Jayant Patil s "CM desire" comment

NCP president Sharad Pawar onFriday sought to downplay party leader Jayant Patils Idesire to be chief minister of Maharashtra comment.Patil, a cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment and state NCP president, recently said anyone whohas spent a long time in politics must be wanting to becomechief minister and added it is natural for him, too, to aspirefor the top post.Asked about Patil expressing the desire for the CMpost, Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur jokingly, what shouldI do if I, too, feel so tomorrow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:56 IST
Pawar seeks to downplay Jayant Patil s "CM desire" comment

NCP president Sharad Pawar onFriday sought to downplay party leader Jayant Patils ''Idesire to be chief minister'' of Maharashtra comment.

Patil, a cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment and state NCP president, recently said anyone whohas spent a long time in politics must be wanting to becomechief minister and added it is natural for him, too, to aspirefor the top post.

Asked about Patil expressing the desire for the CMpost, Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur jokingly, what shouldI do if I, too, feel so tomorrow? Nobody is going to appointme as chief minister, so I dont think about it.

During his recent interaction with a local media housefrom Sangli, his home district, Patil was asked whether hewishes to become chief minister.

In his reply, Patil had said, ''I must be wishing to(be CM), right? Each politician wants to be a CM. But thedecision which the party and Pawar saheb take is final for us.

''All want to be CM. Everyone who has worked (inpolitics) as long as I have (must be wanting to be CM). Myvoters, too, must be wanting me to be a CM.'' ''So, I desire to be chief minister, but the situationand the number (of MLAs) are factors. We have 54 MLAs (in ahouse of 288). I dont think it is possible to become CM with54 MLAs,'' he had added.

Patil said the NCP will have to grow further and havea greater number of MLAs for it to get the chief ministerspost.

''If the number grows, the party becomes larger, thenwhat Pawar saheb decides will happen,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India undertaking contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to several countries: MEA

India is undertaking contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Friday.MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media...

Simplilearn Wins Fourth Consecutive EC-Council Global Award

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- Simplilearn, the worlds leading Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has been awarded the EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award Enterprise for 2020, as announced at the EC-Counci...

We should remain hopeful; Let's wait till tomorrow to hear farmer unions' final decision: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

We should remain hopeful Lets wait till tomorrow to hear farmer unions final decision Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....

Some external force definitely trying to ensure agitation continues; Obviously, those forces are against farmers' interests: Tomar.

Some external force definitely trying to ensure agitation continues Obviously, those forces are against farmers interests Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021