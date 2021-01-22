Pawar seeks to downplay Jayant Patil s "CM desire" comment

NCP president Sharad Pawar onFriday sought to downplay party leader Jayant Patils ''Idesire to be chief minister'' of Maharashtra comment.

Patil, a cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment and state NCP president, recently said anyone whohas spent a long time in politics must be wanting to becomechief minister and added it is natural for him, too, to aspirefor the top post.

Asked about Patil expressing the desire for the CMpost, Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur jokingly, what shouldI do if I, too, feel so tomorrow? Nobody is going to appointme as chief minister, so I dont think about it.

During his recent interaction with a local media housefrom Sangli, his home district, Patil was asked whether hewishes to become chief minister.

In his reply, Patil had said, ''I must be wishing to(be CM), right? Each politician wants to be a CM. But thedecision which the party and Pawar saheb take is final for us.

''All want to be CM. Everyone who has worked (inpolitics) as long as I have (must be wanting to be CM). Myvoters, too, must be wanting me to be a CM.'' ''So, I desire to be chief minister, but the situationand the number (of MLAs) are factors. We have 54 MLAs (in ahouse of 288). I dont think it is possible to become CM with54 MLAs,'' he had added.

Patil said the NCP will have to grow further and havea greater number of MLAs for it to get the chief ministerspost.

''If the number grows, the party becomes larger, thenwhat Pawar saheb decides will happen,'' he said.

