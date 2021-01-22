Left Menu
Hired people running BJP, no alternative to Mamata in Bengal: TMC

If two or three leaves fall,nothing happens to the tree, he told reporters here.TMC workers are with Mamata Banerjee. There is noalternative to her in the state, he added.Chatterjee said the TMC has gained from strength tostrength under Banerjees leadership, and the party has anideal mix of the old and the young.Asked about the resignation of Forest Minister RajibBanerjee from the state cabinet, he said, I have nothing tosay.

The Trinamool Congress on Fridaysaid the BJP is being run by ''hired people'' and that there isno alternative to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in WestBengal.

Senior TMC leader and Education Minister ParthaChatterjee also said the BJP has become a place for people whohave not been able to show loyalty to the party.

''BJP is being run by hired people... TrinamoolCongress is a big banyan tree. If two or three leaves fall,nothing happens to the tree,'' he told reporters here.

''TMC workers are with Mamata Banerjee. There is noalternative to her in the state,'' he added.

Chatterjee said the TMC has gained from strength tostrength under Banerjee's leadership, and the party has anideal mix of the old and the young.

Asked about the resignation of Forest Minister RajibBanerjee from the state cabinet, he said, ''I have nothing tosay. Why they come and why they leave I don't know. They enjoypower during their tenure and leave only at the time ofelections.'' Banerjee is the third Bengal minister after SuvenduAdhikari and Laxmi Ratan Shukla to resign in the last fewweeks.

''Those who are leaving the TMC will realise theirmistake some day,'' Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, actor Sourav Das and BJP candidate for the2016 Kalna assembly seat, Newton Majumdar, joined the TMCearlier in the day.

Chatterjee also said the state government's 'DuareSarkar' initiative will be extended till February 8.

