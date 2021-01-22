Expelled from TMC, disgruntled MLA Baishali Dalmiya maintains suspense over next move

Left Menu
22-01-2021
The ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Friday expelled disgruntled MLA BaishaliDalmiya from the party for anti-party activities, sourcessaid.

The legislator from Bally said she felt relieved bythe decision of the TMC leadership but asserted that herexpulsion proved that ''rotten elements'' are calling the shotsin the party.

Dalmiya, who has been publicly speaking against asection of the TMC leadership, maintained suspense overwhether she will join the BJP.

She had earlier also claimed that there is no placefor ''honest and sincere people in the party''.

In a statement, the TMC said that its disciplinarycommittee met on Friday and decided to expel Dalmiya from theparty.

''Indiscipline won't be tolerated and stern actionwould be taken against those leaders who are trying topublically harass the party,'' it said.

Her expulsion came hours after senior TMC leader RajibBanerjee resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, joiningthe growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp ina tight spot ahead of the assembly election.

''The decision to expel me shows that rotten elementsare calling the shots in the party. I am answerable to thepeople of my constituency. If I can't work for them, if Ican't speak for them, there is no use being part of such aparty,'' Dalmiya told reporters.

''I had spoken out against the corruption of a sectionof leaders after the cyclone Amphan,'' she said.

Protests were held in various parts of West Bengalover alleged lapses in the distribution of monetarycompensation to those whose houses were damaged in the cyclonethat ravaged the state in May last year.

A section of the victims and opposition parties hadalleged that many TMC leaders and their relatives receivedcompensation though their houses were not damaged in thecyclone.

When asked whether she would join the BJP in the daysto come, Dalmiya said, ''Let's see, only time will say (aboutit).'' The state BJP leadership said if Dalmiya wants to jointhe party, it would be looked into.

The daughter of late cricket administrator JagmohanDalmiya made her poll debut as TMC candidate in 2016 from theBally assembly seat.

The TMC Howrah district chief and minister Arup Roy,known to be a detractor of Dalmiya, said that the party didthe right thing by expelling her.

''More the people like her leave the party, the better.

No one is above the party discipline. She would have neverbeen an MLA had the TMC and Mamata Banerjee not supportedher,'' he said.

