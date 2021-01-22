Govt should stop political witch-hunt in J-K: NC

The National Conference on Friday sought an end to the “political witch-hunt” in Jammu and Kashmir and called for an immediate release of all political detainees, saying the unjustified and prolonged detentions reek of “fear and repression”.

In a joint statement issued here, the party's Members of Parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi said the “unwarranted intimidation and prolonged incarceration” of political leaders and workers in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the “atmosphere of fear and repression” giving a ditch to the claims of the government on bringing normalcy.

“Such a policy violates people's basic rights to free speech, association and expression guaranteed under the Constitution of the country. The incessant witch-hunt over the unfounded and motivated allegations has also had a chilling effect on democracy in Kashmir,” the statement said.

The leaders said the “Orwellian nightmare we are reeling through” seems to be inescapable on account of the ruling BJP's “aversion” to empowering the natives of Jammu and Kashmir politically and economically.

“The unjust measures of the ruling BJP are unfortunately ignoring the human cost of such prolonged detentions due to the prevailing pandemic situation, ongoing winter chill. On emotional trepidation, (what) the kith and kin of such detainees are going through is heart-wrenching,” they said in the statement.

The NC leaders said in its capacity of being a member of the UNHRC and “bursting with global aspirations, the Government of India with BJP in its steering position” should welcome calls for accountability and justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is high time for New Delhi to allow democratic and legitimate political space in Jammu and Kashmir. Pushing its cronies and stooges down the throats of people of J-K will not help getting the democratic process in Kashmir on track,” the statement said.

The MPs said the recent verdict of the people in District Development Council elections was the “best antidote to policy paralysis” of New Delhi on Jammu and Kashmir.

“Far from capitalising the overwhelming support of people of J-K for democratic process, saving yet another generation from the problems of conflict and helping them to find an honourable future within the Constitution of our country, the ruling BJP is busy rubbing their noses in the ground.

“It is humiliating to those who stood for the Constitution and the unity of the nation, setting bad precedence which would have grave consequences for J-K and the country in general,” the statement quoted them as saying.

Therefore, the ruling BJP in New Delhi should without any further delay restore the rights and dignity of the people of J-K and put it on the high-perch within the union of states considering its history and ever important relevance for the secular and pluralistic visage of the country, the MPs said.

