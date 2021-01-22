Left Menu
If BJP returns to power, you cannot grow beard, wear topi, offer azan, says Badruddin Ajmal at Dhubri rally

Stirring up controversy during the campaign for forthcoming assembly elections in Assam, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal referred to Muslim community at a rally here and said if BJP comes to power again in the state, "you cannot go out without a beard, you cannot wear topi, you cannot do azan in mosques".

22-01-2021
AIUDF chief president Badruddin Ajmal while addressing a rally in Assam's Dhubri district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Stirring up controversy during the campaign for forthcoming assembly elections in Assam, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal referred to Muslim community at a rally here and said if BJP comes to power again in the state, "you cannot go out without a beard, you cannot wear topi, you cannot do azan in mosques". Addressing a rally in Dhubri on Thursday, he asked people to defeat the BJP.

"If BJP government comes (to power again), you cannot go out without a beard, you cannot wear a topi (skullcap), you cannot do azan in mosques," Ajmal alleged. "Can you live without all these?" he asked.

He said a BJP leader had stated that the party will win 26 seats from Muslim areas. "When there are voters like you, a single-seat cannot go to Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

The remarks of Ajmal, MP from Dhubri, are likely to cause embarrassment to the Congress. The two parties are part of an alliance in the state formed against the ruling BJP ahead of assembly polls expected in May-June. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

