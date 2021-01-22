Andhra CS requests SEC to revise schedule for gram panchayat elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Friday requested the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to revise the schedule for gram panchayat elections in the state citing that the COVID-19 vaccination process is going on for frontline health warriors. In a letter addressed to the SEC, the Chief Secretary said that the state government is ready to conduct the elections 60 days after the completion of first phase vaccination for frontline personnel who will be involved in the polls.

Das further said that the state government has filed Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court and the matter may come up for hearing shortly. The Chief Secretary urged the SEC to await until the Apex Court hears the petition so that all concerns could be legitimately taken care of.

Earlier on January 8, SEC had announced that polling for the gram panchayat election will be held on February 5, 9, 13, and 17. Voting will take place from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. The counting of votes will also be done over the four phases. (ANI)

