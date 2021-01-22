CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly undergoes successful angioplasty

Cricket Association of Bengalsecretary Snehasish Ganguly is doing well after he underwent asuccessful angioplasty at a private hospital here.

The elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly,Snehasish was admitted this morning and successfully operatedupon by a team of doctors at the Apollo Hospital.

''I am doing very well. I am getting good care andattention... I will be back to work very soon,'' Snehasish saidin a statement.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya visited Snehasish at thehospital on Friday evening.

Snehasish's medical reports revealed single vesseldisease that needed ''angioplasty to revascularise and open upthe artery supplying blood to the heart''.

Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly had undergoneangioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital.

