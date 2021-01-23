Maha CM to inaugurate Patri Pool bridge in Kalyan on Jan 25

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray will inaugurate the reconstructed Patri Pool bridge,which connects Kalyan to Dombivli in Thane district, onJanuary 25 through video-conference.

Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, told thisto reporters on Friday.

''The old Patri Pool bridge, which was built in 1914,posed a big threat as it had become dilapidated. It was pulleddown in November 2018. Although its reconstruction processfaced several hurdles, the new bridge is now ready,'' he said.

''It will provide a big relief to the commuters,particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli,'' he said.

PTI CORNP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)