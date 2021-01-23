Maha CM to inaugurate Patri Pool bridge in Kalyan on Jan 25

Maha CM to inaugurate Patri Pool bridge in Kalyan on Jan 25PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:26 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray will inaugurate the reconstructed Patri Pool bridge,which connects Kalyan to Dombivli in Thane district, onJanuary 25 through video-conference.
Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, told thisto reporters on Friday.
''The old Patri Pool bridge, which was built in 1914,posed a big threat as it had become dilapidated. It was pulleddown in November 2018. Although its reconstruction processfaced several hurdles, the new bridge is now ready,'' he said.
''It will provide a big relief to the commuters,particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli,'' he said.
