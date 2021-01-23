Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM to inaugurate Patri Pool bridge in Kalyan on Jan 25

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:26 IST
Maha CM to inaugurate Patri Pool bridge in Kalyan on Jan 25

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray will inaugurate the reconstructed Patri Pool bridge,which connects Kalyan to Dombivli in Thane district, onJanuary 25 through video-conference.

Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, told thisto reporters on Friday.

''The old Patri Pool bridge, which was built in 1914,posed a big threat as it had become dilapidated. It was pulleddown in November 2018. Although its reconstruction processfaced several hurdles, the new bridge is now ready,'' he said.

''It will provide a big relief to the commuters,particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli,'' he said.

PTI CORNP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

Sixteen trains scheduled to New Delhi on Saturday, including Howrah-New Delhi Special and Saharsa-New Delhi Special, are running late due low visibility conditions and other operational reasons, said Chief Public Relations Officer CPRO, Nor...

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail

A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI court in Indore on Friday sentenced a doctor to five years of imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine in a fraud case. Ranjan Sharma, Special Public Prosecutor, CBI told ANI, Accused Manish Kumar was caught by t...

Research on possible new combo therapy for head, neck cancer

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have tested a new combination therapy in animal models to see if they could find a way to make an already effective treatment even better. Since theyre using a Food and Drug Administration-approve...

Study on risk factors for intraoperative pressure injury in aortic surgery

In a new study, researchers consider risk factors for intraoperative pressure injury in aortic surgery. The study was published in the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications.Intraoperative pressure injuries are some of the most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021