SEC issues notification for gram panchayat elections in AP

The State Election Commissionon Saturday issued the notification for conduct of electionsto gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, the first phase of whichwill be held here in February 5.

In the first phase, gram panchayats under 146 revenuemandals in 11 districts will go to polls, according to thenotification issued by State Election Commissioner NimmagaddaRamesh Kumar.

The SEC called the gram panchayat elections 'historic',given the circumstances under which they were being held.

''People are very enthusiastic to take part in theelection process. It is of course, a major challenge for thecommission to conduct the polls against the odds,'' RameshKumar remarked.

Panchayat elections are not being held in the first phasein Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts.

The elections will be held on apolitical basis.

Addressing a press conference, the SEC said it was theresponsibility of the state government to ensure that theelections were conducted in a smooth manner.

''Ultimately the government will have to face theconsequences if anything doesn't go well,'' he observed.

Kumar said he had apprised the Governor of the prevailingsituation.

''I will continue to keep reporting to the Governor on the poll process. If required, I will submit a report to theSupreme Court as well,'' he said, referring to defiant stancebeing adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over theelections under Kumar's helm.