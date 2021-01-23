Left Menu
Development News Edition

SEC issues notification for gram panchayat elections in AP

It is of course, a major challenge for thecommission to conduct the polls against the odds, RameshKumar remarked.Panchayat elections are not being held in the first phasein Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts.The elections will be held on apolitical basis.Addressing a press conference, the SEC said it was theresponsibility of the state government to ensure that theelections were conducted in a smooth manner.Ultimately the government will have to face theconsequences if anything doesnt go well, he observed.Kumar said he had apprised the Governor of the prevailingsituation.I will continue to keep reporting to the Governor on the poll process.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:16 IST
SEC issues notification for gram panchayat elections in AP

The State Election Commissionon Saturday issued the notification for conduct of electionsto gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, the first phase of whichwill be held here in February 5.

In the first phase, gram panchayats under 146 revenuemandals in 11 districts will go to polls, according to thenotification issued by State Election Commissioner NimmagaddaRamesh Kumar.

The SEC called the gram panchayat elections 'historic',given the circumstances under which they were being held.

''People are very enthusiastic to take part in theelection process. It is of course, a major challenge for thecommission to conduct the polls against the odds,'' RameshKumar remarked.

Panchayat elections are not being held in the first phasein Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts.

The elections will be held on apolitical basis.

Addressing a press conference, the SEC said it was theresponsibility of the state government to ensure that theelections were conducted in a smooth manner.

''Ultimately the government will have to face theconsequences if anything doesn't go well,'' he observed.

Kumar said he had apprised the Governor of the prevailingsituation.

''I will continue to keep reporting to the Governor on the poll process. If required, I will submit a report to theSupreme Court as well,'' he said, referring to defiant stancebeing adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over theelections under Kumar's helm.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia's tactics at SCG seemed like they didn't realise what Vihari and me were doing, says Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that the Australian tactics during the Sydney Test seemed like they were not able to realise what the bowling all-rounder and Hanuma Vihari were trying to do in that match. Batting out 258 balls with...

WB Governor promises violence-free Assembly elections

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday promised to the people of the state that upcoming Assembly elections will be impartial and violence-free. I assure the people of West Bengal that every step will be taken to ensure impartial...

Bluehost Reviews 2021:Features, Pricing, Pros & Cons

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Bluehost is one of the most popular and largest web hosting solutions globally that currently powers over 2 million web...

Telcos want govt to clarify the onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitiveness

Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is a security breach in the network post-implementation of the National Security Directive NSD on the telecom sector, according to industry sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021