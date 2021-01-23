Left Menu
Congress-led UDF will come to power in Kerala after Assembly polls: G Parameshwara

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that the Congress-led UDF will come to power in Kerala after winning the upcoming Assembly polls.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:36 IST
G Parameshwara speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that the Congress-led UDF will come to power in Kerala after winning the upcoming Assembly polls. Parameshwara is a member of the team constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the Kerala Assembly elections. The team is currently in the state to take stock of the party's poll preparations.

"We had a couple of meetings, in fact, Ashok Gehlot Ji yesterday held a meeting with all the senior leaders and discussed some of the election issues. In today's meeting, we will further discuss the election strategy. A meeting with alliance partners was also held yesterday to take their suggestions," he told ANI. Asked being asked about the dismal performance by Congress in the local body polls, Parameshwara said: "Different elections have different issues. Local body elections are different from assembly polls. Electioneering for both has a different approach. Although we have also won big numbers in the local body polls. We are not so far behind and are very close to the Communist Party. Of course, we will come back to power in this assembly elections."

Responding to another question about who will head the government if the UDF comes to power, he said: "A decision will be taken by the party high command and the same shall be announced at the right time. But for now, we have to concentrate on bringing the party back to power." As the Kerala Assembly polls are nearing, a team constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, comprising former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro and G Parameshwara has reached the state in a bid to turn the tide in Congress' favor.

The team is set to hold a series of meetings with senior Congress leaders in the state and also will attend the first meeting of the 10-member election management and strategy committee headed by former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy here on Saturday. The 10-member panel that will hold its meeting tomorrow includes AICC in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappalay Ramachandran, leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor, Kodikunnil Suresh, K Muraleedharan, V M Sudheeran, and K Sudhakaran. (ANI)

