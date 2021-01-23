Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:38 IST
Illegal quarrying or mining will not be allowed in the state: Karnataka CM

After the explosion at a stonequarry near Shivamogga which led to loss of lives, KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said illegalquarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state andnecessary action will be taken against such activities.

''I'm going for spot inspection. Our Deputy Commissioner(of the district), Member of Parliament and Mines Ministerhave already visited the spot.

I will get to know things from them and take necessaryaction to stop illegal quarrying or mining,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here he said the reason for theblast, who permitted the transportation of explosive substancein a lorry and what led to the incident will be investigatedcomprehensively, and necessary action will be taken againstthose responsible.

''I will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for anyreason. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get alicence for it.

Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I willdirect Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in thisdirection,'' he added.

At least five people were killed in an explosion at astone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursdaynight.

The government had announced Rs 5 lakh to the families ofthose deceased and ordered a high-level probe into theincident.

Three people have been detained in connection with thecase so far.

