Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 PM: DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES With 14,256 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,06,39,684 New Delhi: With 14,256 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, while 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent, according to the health ministry.

DEL20 DL-FARMERS-MEETING Delhi: Farmer unions' meeting underway to reconsider govt proposal to put farm laws on hold New Delhi: A meeting of 32 Punjab farmer unions opposed to the Centre's farm laws is underway at the Singhu border here, a major protest site, to reconsider the government's proposal to put the contentious legislations on hold.

DEL18 PREZ-NETAJI Prez unveils portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations to commemorate the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary, according to an official statement.

DEL25 VP-NETAJI Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: VP Naidu New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged youngsters on Saturday to take inspiration from the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and work for eradicating ills such as poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination and corruption from the society.

DEL2 PM-NETAJI PM pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence DEL16 SHAH-2NDLD NETAJI Shah pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose; says youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.

CAL5 WB-NETAJI-MAMATA Declare Netaji birth anniversary national holiday: Mamata urges Centre Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and urged the Centre to declare January 23 as a national holiday.

DEL19 VACCINE-BENEFICIARIES COVID-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated New Delhi: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, including 3,47,058 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL11 PM-BRAZIL PREZ-VACCINE Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana, thanks India for COVID-19 vaccine supply New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to his country and shared on social media an illustration of Lord Hanuman bringing 'Sanjivani booti' from India to Brazil.

DEL28 AAP-SOMNATH BHARTI It's injustice, says AAP after MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail in assault case New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that ''injustice'' has been meted out to party MLA Somnath Bharti after he was sentenced to two years imprisonment on the charge of assaulting the AIIMS security staff in 2016.

DEL12 ED-PMC-ARREST ED arrests 2 after raids against Maharashtra MLA in PMC Bank fraud case Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two people following raids on the premises of a firm promoted by a Maharashtra MLA for alleged ''illegal diversion of bank funds'' in the Rs 4,300-crore PMC Bank fraud and money laundering case, official sources said on Saturday.

DEL13 FARMERS-LEADERS-LD CONSPIRACY Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed New Delhi/Chandigarh: A man is being questioned by the Haryana police after protesting farmers alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to kill four of their leaders and create disturbance during their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, officials said on Saturday.

DEL23 JK-BSF-LD TUNNEL BSF detects underground tunnel along IB in J-K's Kathua, second within 10 days Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday detected a second underground tunnel constructed by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

DEL24 JK-HIDEOUT Militant hideout busted in JK's Poonch; huge cache of arms seized Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday busted a militant hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, a spokesperson for the force said.

LEGAL: LGD3 DL-COURT-MLA Court sentences AAP's Somnath Bharti to 2 years in jail for assaulting security staff at AIIMS New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sentenced AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to two years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016.

FOREIGN: FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-INDIA WHO chief Ghebreyesus thanks PM Modi for 'continued support' to global COVID-19 response Geneva: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the global COVID-19 response, saying acting together, including sharing of knowledge, will help in combating the novel coronavirus.

