Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports: Adityanath

PTI | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:45 IST
UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to promote sports in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he inaugurated a state-of-the-art indoor stadium in Noida.

Inaugurating the newly built facility in Noida's Sector 21A virtually from Lucknow, the chief minister said ''team spirit'' cultivated through sports has been helpful in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath also assured that the state was committed towards the Centre's 'Khelo India' initiative, an official statement said.

“Sport players in the state have been lacking resources for a long time, but the present government is taking every necessary step to promote sports,” the chief minister said.

“It is sports itself that develops 'team spirit' within us. Today, if we have succeeded in doing better in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, then this 'team spirit' is the main factor behind it,” he added.

Speaking ahead of Uttar Pradesh's foundation day on January 24, Adityanath said the state government would soon establish a sports university in Meerut.

“This will be an important effort to give a platform to the talent of the players in the state,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain says concerned by Russia's detention of peaceful protesters

Britain urged Russia to respect international human rights commitments following the detention of more than 1,000 people in Moscow and other Russian cities on Saturday at rallies demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.We are...

Illegal quarrying or mining will not be allowed in the state: Karnataka CM

After the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga which led to the loss of lives, KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said illegal quarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state and necessary action will be taken...

Women army officers once again move SC for grant of permanent commission, promotions and benefits

Eleven women army officers have moved the Supreme Court seeking compliance of its February last year directions to the Centre for grant of permanent commission, promotions and consequential benefits to them in an inclusive, fair, just and r...

Don't talk on the subway, say French doctors, to limit COVID-19 spread

Passengers on public transport systems should avoid talking to one another or on the phone in order to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus, the French National Academy of Medecine said. The mandatory wearing of masks on public transp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021