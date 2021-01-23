'Chinese village': BJP workers stage protest in Arunachal, burn effigy of Xi Jinping

BJP workers in ArunachalPradesh on Saturday staged a protest against the reportedconstruction of a village by China in the northeastern state'sUpper Subansiri district and burnt the effigy of ChinesePresident Xi Jinping.

BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said that Chinarepeatedly claims Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and makessuch intrusions into the state.

''We strongly condemn such acts of China and want tosend a strong message to Beijing that we are Indian and shallremain Indian.

''The area (where the village has reportedly beenconstructed) was earlier occupied by China in 1959 during theCongress rule and the party had failed to protect it ordevelop the border areas of the state,'' Necha told reporters.

He said that the ruling BJP government is constructingthe 2,000-km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway along the McMahonLine.

''Roads and bridges in border areas like Gelling inUpper Siang and Kaho and Chaglagam in Anjaw districts havealready been completed, while the Congress had not made anyeffort to construct roads during its tenure,'' he said.

Responding to a question of whether there was anintelligence failure or negligence on the Centre's partdespite repeated cautioning by BJP MP Tapir Gao in theParliament, he dismissed the possibilities and said thecentral government might be taking time to respond due todiplomatic reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)