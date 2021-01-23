Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: AIMIM to contest Ahmedabad civic polls, ties up with BTP

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:16 IST
Guj: AIMIM to contest Ahmedabad civic polls, ties up with BTP
They said the AIMIM will prove to be an ''effective alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat''. Image Credit: ANI

With elections to local bodies in Gujarat just a month away, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Saturday announced its foray into the state politics with an aim to provide an ''effective alternative'' to the ruling BJPand opposition Congress.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen's (AIMIM)will contest the upcoming Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections in at least 15 wards, and an alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) in Bharuch on a seat-sharing basis, the party leaders said.

Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to address rallies in Ahmedabad and Bharuch ahead of polling, they said.

On Saturday, Gujarat unit president Sabir Kabuliwalaand state general secretary Hamid Bhatti launched the party's membership drive in the presence of a group of supporters.

They said the AIMIM will prove to be an ''effective alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat''.

The Owaisi-led party recently announced to contest the local body polls in alliance with the BTP, which had snapped its ties with the Congress over differences in Rajasthandistrict panchayat polls.

''The incumbent BJP government has seriously neglected the development of Muslims, Dalits, tribals, poor and backward areas, due to which a large number of people still remains deprived of basic amenities,'' said Kabuliwala, a former MLA of congress.

He alleged that the Congress had failed to uplift the weaker sections of the society when it was in power in power.

''The Congress has also failed to raise issues of the common people despite being in opposition,'' Kabuliwalaalleged.

Given the current situation, the people of Gujarat need strong leadership and an alternative to ensure the welfare of all classes without any discrimination, he said.

''I am confident that under Asaduddin Owaisi'sleadership, we will perform well in Gujarat,'' Kabuliwalaadded.

AIMIM secretary-general Hamidbhai Bhatti said the party has launched a membership drive and will announce the party structure in the state after the local elections.

''At present, our focus is on the upcoming elections in Ahmedabad and Bharuch. Personal interviews have been arranged with aspirants who want to contest on behalf of our party after seeing their biodata. We will go to the people with a commitment to resolving local issues,'' he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also said that it will contest on all the seats in the elections to local bodies in Gujarat, ''to provide an alternative to both the BJP and congress''.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on February 21 and to 81 municipalities, 31district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28, the state election commission announced earlier in the day.

Counting of votes for the six municipal corporations will take place on February 23, and for the 81 municipalities,31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on March 2.

The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Beating the Retreat ceremony to have 'Swarnim Vijay' composition

This years Beating the Retreat ceremony after Republic Day will have a special new composition Swarnim Vijay to commemorate 50 years of Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the Swarnim Vijay Mas...

Consider vaccinating aviation sector workers on priority basis after health workers: MoCA to MoHFW

Frontline workers in the aviation sector should be considered for COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis after health workers have been given the jabs, the civil aviation ministry has told the Union health ministry.As per the guidelines iss...

Police arrest over 2,000 at Russia protests backing jailed Kremlin foe Navalny

Police detained over 2,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Navalny had ca...

Rahul Gandhi invokes Tamil culture to connect with people, attack PM Modi

Kickstarting his partyscampaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congressleader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday focussed on Tamil language andculture to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to connectwith the people.In essence, Gandhi sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021