Himachal reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
As many 27 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Saturday.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:20 IST
As many 27 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in the state currently stands at 57,189, including 55,745 recoveries and 469 active cases.
The death toll in the state stands at 959. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI), out of 15 lakh COVID vaccination conducted pan India till Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Health Ministry
- COVID
- India
- Himachal
ALSO READ
India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,24,190, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry: PTI UZM TIRTIR
Active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,23,335, while 1,00,75,950 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health Ministry.
Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,13,603 while 1,01,46,763 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.
16,755 personnel were involved in organising COVID-19 vaccination sessions: Union health ministry.