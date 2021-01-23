Left Menu
Why reluctant to allow Oppn leaders to visit govt hospitals if Yogi developed UP, asks AAP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:45 IST
Vinay Mishra, the AAP MLA from Dwarka in Delhi, also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of running the state as a monarch does. Image Credit: ANI

An Aam Aadmi Party MLA on Saturday said if the Yogi Adityanath government had done development works, it would not have to stop leaders of opposition parties from visiting state-run hospitals.

Vinay Mishra, the AAP MLA from Dwarka in Delhi, also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of running the state as a monarch does.

''Atrocities are being unleashed using democratic means on the people who are protesting and they are sent to jail. The condition of government hospitals, education and roads (in UP) is extremely bad,'' Mishra alleged.

He also said if the Yogi Adityanath government had done development, it need not stop leaders of opposition parties from visiting the government hospitals.

Mishra said the AAP will field candidates for Zila panchayat members in UP, and claimed his party will form a government in the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

