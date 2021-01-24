VHP slams Mamata for protest over 'Jai Shri Ram' chant

Left Menu
The VHP leadership on Sundaycame down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee for not delivering her speech at the main ParakramDiwas celebration here after Jai Shri Ram slogans greetedher, saying it reflects her anti-Hindu mindset and effortsto appease a particular community.A visibly agitated Banerjee, who was called to deliverher speech at the Netaji birth anniversary ceremony atVictoria Memorial on Saturday, had fumed over the insult andsaid, it was a government programme and not a politicalevent.What Mamata Banerjee did yesterday reflects heranti-Hindu mindset and her efforts towards appeasementpolitics.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:20 IST
The VHP leadership on Sundaycame down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee for not delivering her speech at the main 'ParakramDiwas' celebration here after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greetedher, saying it reflects her ''anti-Hindu'' mindset and effortsto appease a particular community.

A visibly agitated Banerjee, who was called to deliverher speech at the Netaji birth anniversary ceremony atVictoria Memorial on Saturday, had fumed over the ''insult'' andsaid, it was a government programme and not a politicalevent.

''What Mamata Banerjee did yesterday reflects heranti-Hindu mindset and her efforts towards appeasementpolitics. Lord Ram is soul of the country. Why does she getangry with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans? We fail to understand,''international joint general secretary of the Vishwa HinduParishad (VHP) Surendra Jain told PTI.

When a section of the crowd continued with theirchanting, the chief minister had said, before returning to herseat, ''I thank the Prime Minister and the Union cultureministry for holding this programme in Kolkata. This is agovernment programme and not a political programme. There hasto be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people andinsult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind.'' BJP leader and grandnephew of Netaji, Chandra KumarBose, said there was nothing wrong with the slogan andNetaji's birth anniversary should not be mixed with politics.

The Congress and the Left Front had backed Banerjeeand slammed the BJP for the incident.

