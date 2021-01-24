Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM likens anti-Covid vaccine to ‘Sanjeevani Booti’

The way Sanjeevani Booti saved the life of Lord Lakshman, Indias vaccine too will similarly act for the citizens of Brazil, the chief minister said.One of the worlds biggest drugmakers, India on Friday began commercial exports of the serum and sent two million doses of domestically manufactured Covishield vaccine to Brazil.Tweeting an image of Hindu god Hanuman carrying a mountain of coronavirus vaccine to Brazil, Bolsonaro thanked India for helping his country with the jabs.Namaskar, Prime Minister narendramodi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:59 IST
UP CM likens anti-Covid vaccine to ‘Sanjeevani Booti’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday compared the Covid-19 vaccines given by India to Brazil to 'Sanjeevani Booti', a mythological life-saving herb figuring in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Yogi made the comparison a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked Lord Hanuman while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus infection in his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

Referring to the Brazilian president’s tweet of an image of Lord Hanuman flying from India to Brazil with a mountain of the life-saving herb, Yogi said Bolsonaro himself likened India's vaccine to ‘Sanjeevani Booti’.

''While saving lives of the countrymen, the Covid-19 vaccines are also reaching other parts of the world,” Adityanath said while addressing the UP Divas programme here.

“Yesterday, the President of Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He compared India's vaccine with Sanjeevani Booti. The way Sanjeevani Booti saved the life of Lord Lakshman, India's vaccine too will similarly act for the citizens of Brazil,'' the chief minister said.

One of the world's biggest drugmakers, India on Friday began commercial exports of the serum and sent two million doses of domestically manufactured Covishield vaccine to Brazil.

Tweeting an image of Hindu god Hanuman carrying a mountain of coronavirus vaccine to Brazil, Bolsonaro thanked India for helping his country with the jabs.

''Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil is honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle. Thank you for helping us with vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!'' read the post accompanying the picture.

The image was a reference to a tale in the Ramayan epic wherein Lord Hanuman lifted an entire mountain to deliver ''Sanjeevani Booti'', a magical life-saving herb, to Lanka to save Lord Ram's brother Lakshman, who had been wounded in a war.

In April, India had also provided the Latin American country raw materials for the production of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world next only to the United States.

The total number of cases are over 8.7 million and 2,14,000 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded.

India has undertaken contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legisl...

Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of AMU

A special feature of this years Republic Day celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University would be an online function to mark the burial of a time capsule containing a document that carries the history of the 100 year journey of the institutio...

Philippines universities reject accusation of Maoist rebel recruitment on campus

Four Philippine private universities rejected accusations on Sunday by the authorities that they serve as recruitment grounds of Maoist rebels, days after students protested against security force patrols at some university campuses. Presid...

Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf states coronavirus emergency committee.The borders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021