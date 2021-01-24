Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athwale to ask PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for compensation to Serum Institute after fire incident

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking them to provide compensation to the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune as they have suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crores due a recent fire incident.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:06 IST
Athwale to ask PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for compensation to Serum Institute after fire incident
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking them to provide compensation to the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune as they have suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crores due a recent fire incident. A massive fire had broken out at the SII's Manjari plant here on January 21 in which five people lost their lives.

"I will be writing a letter to Finance Minister and Prime Minister and ask them to provide some compensation to Serum Institute of India as they have suffered a loss of over 1,000 crores in the fire incident," Athawale said at a press conference here on Sunday. The Union Minister also said that he will demand Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of SII, to provide a job for the kin who had lost their lives in the massive fire incident.

"I will also be asking Poonawala to provide jobs to the kin of people who had died in the incident," he said. The Minister also opined that the causes of the fire need to be investigated. "Now why did this happened, whether it was an accident or something else, all need to be investigated," he said.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to find the cause and other details of the fire that broke out at SII facility. "An inquiry is currently being conducted. Until the investigation report comes in, we cannot come to any conclusions," Thackeray said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, targeting the Maharashtra state government over the ongoing farmers' protest, Athwale said that Thackrey and NCP chief Sharad Pawar should support the Centre's farm laws instead of supporting the protests. He also said the farmers were being adamant at this time and that if the government took back the laws, it will not be good for the democracy of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

128 new COVID cases in Haryana, one more dies

Haryana on Sunday reported one fatality linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,010, while 128 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,67,203, according to a government bulletin.According to the state health departments ...

Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record eighth time on Sunday, breaking the previous best mark he shared with countryman Sebastien Loeb.It was the seven-time world champion Ogiers 50th career win in w...

Indian police to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day -official

Police in Indias capital New Delhi will allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this weeks Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns, a senior official said on Sunday. The police statement comes a...

Hatton outplays McIlroy to claim Abu Dhabi Championship

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faded with an uninspired even-par 72 to drop into third...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021