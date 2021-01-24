Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland''s leader vows to push for second independence vote

If Johnsons government refused to agree, the issue would likely end up in the courts.I want to have a legal referendum, thats what Im going to seek the authority of the Scottish people for in May and if they give me that authority thats what I intend to do, Sturgeon said.Opposition parties in Scotland say Sturgeon should be focusing on defeating the coronavirus and supporting the economy, rather than planning for independence.

PTI | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:19 IST
Scotland''s leader vows to push for second independence vote
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scotland's leader said on Sunday that she intends to hold a "legal referendum" on independence from the UK if she wins Scottish elections scheduled for May.

Such a move would put First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on a constitutional collision course with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opposes another secession vote.

Scotland voted to remain in the U.K. by a margin of 55 per cent-45 per cent in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation event. A new binding referendum requires the U.K. government's approval, and Johnson insists he'll say no.

Sturgeon argues that Brexit has transformed the situation by dragging Scotland out of the European Union against its will. A narrow majority of U.K. voters opted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum, but a large majority in Scotland voted to stay.

A string of recent opinion polls suggests a small majority now supports Scotland becoming an independent country. Sturgeon says her Scottish National Party will run in May's election "to seek the authority of the Scottish people" for a new referendum.

"If the SNP win the Scottish election in a few months' time on a proposition of giving the people that choice, then what democrat could rightly stand in the way of that? Boris Johnson just clearly fears the verdict and the will of the Scottish people," Sturgeon told the BBC.

The SNP says that if it wins a majority in the Scottish Parliament in May it will pass legislation allowing for a new referendum once the coronavirus pandemic is over. If Johnson's government refused to agree, the issue would likely end up in the courts.

"I want to have a legal referendum, that's what I'm going to seek the authority of the Scottish people for in May and if they give me that authority that's what I intend to do," Sturgeon said.

Opposition parties in Scotland say Sturgeon should be focusing on defeating the coronavirus and supporting the economy, rather than planning for independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary ...

Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre UPHC, New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District. However, the reason f...

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021