Alleged naxal operative Kanchan Nanaware dies in Pune hospital

Kanchan Nanaware, an alleged Maoistoperative who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-TerrorismSquad (ATS) in 2014, died in a state-run hospital here inMaharashtra on Sunday following a prolonged illness, a seniorofficial of the Yerwada Central Jail said.

Nanaware (37) was wife of Maoist operative Arun Bhelkewho is currently lodged in the Yerwada Jail near here.

''Nanaware was suffering from some heart ailment for along time and lately she had undergone a surgery after a braintumor was diagnosed. Today, she died in the Sassoon GeneralHospital,'' said U T Pawar, Superintendent, Yerawada CentralJail.

Nanaware was continuously under treatment at thestate-run hospital.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrestedNanaware and her husband in 2014 alleging that they weremembers of the 'Golden Corridor Committee' of Maoists andtrying to recruit cadres from urban areas.

Advocate Rohan Nahar, who was representing Nanaware incourts, told PTI that she was operated without the consent ofher husband.

''We made an application on behalf her husband who isaccused in the case to visit her in the hospital, which wasgranted by the court, however, before we could meet her shedied,'' he said.

Nahar said Nanaware's bail plea was rejected by thesessions court in Pune in 2020, and her bail application waspending before the Bombay High Court.

''Both the applications were made on medical grounds.

We will make an application tomorrow to hand over Nanaware'sbody to her relatives,'' he added.

Nahar alleged it was unfortunate that Nanaware neitherreceived medical attention nor she got bail or any order inher case though she was not convicted in the case.

