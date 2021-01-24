Rahul Gandhi slams RSS, says it cannot decide TN's future

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onSunday slammed the RSS, saying the parent body of the BJPcannot decide the future of Tamil Nadu and it would bedetermined by the state's people and its youngsters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a 'confusion,' andhe thought that just because he can 'blackmail' the governmentof Tamil Nadu, he could control the people of the state aswell, he said addressing a public meeting near here.

The Congress leader alleged: ''He (Modi) does notunderstand, only the Tamil people can decide the future ofTamil Nadu. Knickerwallahs (a colloquial reference to shorts,previous organisational uniform of RSS men) from Nagpur cannever ever decide the future of the state.

Does not matter how many parades (by RSS members) theyhave. Tamil Nadu's future will be decided by the state'syoungsters.'' He said he was in TN to help people elect a governmentthat would look after the interests of the Tamil people andone that cannot be controlled or blackmailed by the PrimeMinister.

On the second day of his campaign today, Gandhi said hewas helping the people as he owed them a debt for their loveand affection. His ties with Tamil Nadu was a 'familyrelationship,' he said.

Attacking Modi over farm laws which he said was againstthe farmers who alongwith others like labourers formed thefoundation of the nation, Gandhi said, ''We will not allowNarendra Modi to destroy the foundation of India.'' Farmers have been protesting because they understoodthat ''you are robbing their future, you are stealing what istheirs,'' the Congress MP claimed.

He flayed Modi and BJP for 'destroying' India'sfoundational structure of diversity by imposing an ideology ofone language, one culture and one nation.

The Central government was not for the farmers,labourers or the Micro Small or Medium Enterprises, that arethe nation's future and abound in this region of the state,Gandhi, on a campaign tour of western districts, said.

After working against the interests of those who formedthe core of the nation's foundation, Modi was silent on thequestion of China, he alleged.

Gandhi is here on a three day tour to campaign for theTamil Nadu Assembly polls expected in April or early May.

