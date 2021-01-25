Left Menu
Goa Assembly pays tributes to COVID-19 victims

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:01 IST
A five-day session of the GoaAssembly began here on Monday with members paying tributes tosome prominent personalities who died recently and those whosuccumbed to COVID-19 in the state.

So far, 761 people have died due to the coronavirusinfection in the coastal state, as per official figures.

The session began with Governor B S Koshyari's addressto the House, following which members of the oppositionparties protested against the state government's decision tohold a curtailed session.

After the governor's address, Speaker Rajesh Patnekarmentioned obituary references for several eminentpersonalities who died recently.

He also mentioned about the death of several people inGoa due to COVID-19.

The House members then observed a one-minute silenceto pay homage to all the departed souls.

After the governor's address, the opposition members,without making any noise, got up and displayed hoardings toprotest against the curtailed session.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said theopposition had demanded a lengthier session of the Assembly.

''We met only for five days last year, and this time,the session has been called only for four (working) days,'' hesaid, adding that there are lot of issues that need to beraised on the floor of the House.

Notably, January 26 would be a holiday for the sessionon occasion of the Republic Day.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and NCPlegislator Churchill Alemao said it is condemnable that acrucial issue like ''turning Goa into a coal handling hub''should have been discussed in the House.

Sardesai said the governor's address had no mention ofthe apprehensions about coal handling, which he claimed as oneof the burning issues in the state.

Congress MLA and former chief minister LuizinhoFaleiro said he had written to the governor, urging him tocall a special Assembly session to discuss the coal issue.

Mahrashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikarsaid he had submitted that the opposition, during the BusinessAdvisory Committee, demanded five Calling Attention motions,but only three of them feature on the record.

Later, BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo moved a Motion of Thanks onthe governor's address. It was seconded by BJP legislatorDayanand Sopte.

The House was then adjourned for the day.

Earlier, Speaker Patnekar on Sunday said 751questions, comprising 195 'starred' and 556 'unstarred' ones,had been received for the session.

Five private members' resolution, four privatemembers' bills and six government bills would be tabled duringthe session, he said.

All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during thesittings, he added.

