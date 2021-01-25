Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis terms parties supporting farmers' protest 'hypocrites'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at political parties supporting the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws and accused them of misleading farmers.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:06 IST
Fadnavis terms parties supporting farmers' protest 'hypocrites'
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at political parties supporting the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws and accused them of misleading farmers. "No farmer is protesting in Maharashtra. There is no support to anti-farm laws protests in the state," Fadnavis told reporters here on Monday.

"In 2006, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party brought contract farming in Maharashtra. If there can be contract farming in Maharashtra, then why not in the entire country," he added. "Why did they support contract farming then? This is hypocrisy," he said.

The BJD leader said that abolishing the system of Agriculture Produce Markets was part of the Congress party's manifesto for 2019 General Elections. "Today, such hypocrites are trying to jump on bandwagons for mere political gains," concluded Fadnavis.

Farmers from various districts of the state gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, in protest against agriculture laws today. "We will give memorandum to Governor today. Our families have also come with us because if we lose farming, the entire family will come on the road," a protester said.

Farmers are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Bank of Israel vs the FX market: Can $30 billion stem the shekel's ascent?

The Bank of Israel spent 21 billion to try to stop the shekels steep appreciation in 2020, with little success. How about 30 billion in 2021 Thats the paramount question for the central bank as it steps up its seemingly never-ending battle ...

Citymandi Launches "Uber-ized" Mobile Mart Model Following "Atmanirbhar Bharat" Generating Large Number of Urban Livelihood Opportunities

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirIn an effort to fructify the AtmaNirbhar model of the government, Citymandi is launching 100 mobile marts in Uber model. The mobile marts powered with unique technology solutions are an attempt to solve t...

UP: 4 held for killing farmer

A 50-year-old farmer was allegedly killed over property here, police said on Monday after arresting four people, including the mans nephew and sister-in-law.The farmer had reportedly married ten times and had no child. He wanted to give awa...

President Kovind approves conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak 2020 on 40 persons

The President of India has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2020 on 40 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 01, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 08 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 31 persons. One aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021