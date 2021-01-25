Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prasad bats for EVM, says it's a tool to empower ordinary Indians

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:21 IST
Prasad bats for EVM, says it's a tool to empower ordinary Indians

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday defended the Electronic Voting Machine, describing it as an instrument designed to empower the ordinary Indian.

Addressing the 11th National Voters' Day event here, he said, ''We can have difference of opinion on the use of electronic voting machine. But can we deny that the EVM is an instrument which has given power to nearly all the political formations of India in different parts, in varying degree.'' Opposition leaders including Jairam Ramesh of Congress and Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress were present when Prasad made these remarks.

Some parties have on multiple occasions questioned the reliability of the EVMs. The Election Commission has all along maintained that the machines are tamper-proof.

While the law minister, leaders from some political parties and the Election Commission top brass were present at the event, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the gathering through video conference.

The minister said the days of booth capturing are a thing of the past for which his home state of Bihar was notorious.

He said this ''digital empowerment through EVMs and other electronic instruments'' needed to be reflected on objectively and impartially.

He said while politicians are committed to their respective parties, their fundamental commitment remains towards the country and success of democracy.

''Any instrument designed to empower ordinary Indians must be welcomed. We swept all Lok Sabha (seats) in Delhi, we lost Vidhan Sabha (assembly polls) in Delhi -- same EVMs. Let us acknowledge it, let us respect it. And once this happens, there will be a greater equality in the country,'' he said.

He said technology is a great enabler and it not only empowers but also facilitates.

One control unit, at least one ballot unit and one paper trail machine make an EVM.

The minster also said that an ordinary Indian knows he can unseat any political party or leader howsoever popular. ''If you perform, you are rewarded. The conventional concept of anti-incumbency is giving way to he concept of performance,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications assessed in KZN

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal since the process commenced this year.The South African Social Security Agency SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to v...

Segregated myself but still I was feeling the heat each and every day: Pant

Rishabh Pant has navigated a wave of criticism and ridicule with his electrifying strokes in Australia but not long ago, the wicketkeeper was feeling the heat each and every day even after cutting himself off from the outside world.Up again...

Right to vote must be respected: President

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that the right to vote must be respected, noting that people around the world have struggled a lot to earn this right.Addressing through virtual mode an event to celebrate the 11th National Voters Da...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' new variants prompting tougher UK border control, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening the United Kingdoms border controls because of the risk of vaccine-busting new variants of the coronavirus.We have to realise there is at least the theoretical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021