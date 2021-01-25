Atmosphere of fear must be overcome to empower voters: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Monday called for making all efforts to empowervoters, ensure their safety and do away with an atmosphere offear.

Maintaining that the state can flourish only whendemocracy blossoms, Dhankhar said in a message on the NationalVoters Day that absence of political neutrality would beculpable, leading to consequences.

''Make all efforts #NationalVotersDay to make VotersEmpowered, Vigilant, Safe and informed @MamataOfficial.

Atmosphere of fear for voter-the supreme stakeholder, must beovercome,'' the governor tweeted.

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 tomark the foundation day of the Election Commission.

Dhankhar also said that for holding free and fairelections, the administration and police have to be''politically neutral''.

On Sunday, Dhankhar had urged people to take a pledgeon Republic Day to ensure free and fair elections in thestate.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

