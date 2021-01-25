Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Giuliani over election claims

Dominion Voting Systems Inc has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation for making false claims of fraud about the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, court documents on Monday showed.

Dominion earlier filed lawsuits against the Trump campaign and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, who the company also accused of spreading false conspiracy theories about the election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

