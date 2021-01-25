Putin calls protests demanding Navalny's release illegal and dangerous

Putin calls protests demanding Navalny's release illegal and dangerousReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called weekend protests demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny illegal and dangerous.
Putin, fielding questions from students, said nobody should use illegal actions to further their own political interests.
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday after tens of thousands of people ignored extreme cold and police warnings to publicly call for Navalny's release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
