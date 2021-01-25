Sasikala to be released from prison on Jan 27, says nephew Dhinakaran

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala, serving a jail term in Bengaluru in a corruptioncase and presently under treatment for coronavirus, will bereleased from prison on Wednesday ''according to all ourexpectations,'' her nephew T T V Dhinakaran said on Monday.

With the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister JJayalalithaa recuperating in a Bengaluru hospital, herdischarge from the medical facility will be made known later,he said in a tweet.

''According all our expectations... Chinnamma (Sasikala)will be released (from prison) day after tomorrow,27-01-2021,'' Dhinakaran said.

Independent legislator Dhinakaran, Sasikala's nephew andfounder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) said his auntwas recuperating from coronavirus and that her discharge fromthe hospital will be made known later after consultingdoctors.

Sasikala, under treatment at Victoria Hospital, had beenearlier moved out of the ICU there after her virus symptomsreduced.

She had contracted coronavirus on January 20 and waslater admitted to the Bowring Hospital.

In view of her critical condition, she was shifted to theICU ward of Victoria Hospital.

She was sentenced to four years imprisonment inFebruary 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assetscase.

