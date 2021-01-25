Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasikala to be released from prison on Jan 27, says nephew Dhinakaran

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:42 IST
Sasikala to be released from prison on Jan 27, says nephew Dhinakaran

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala, serving a jail term in Bengaluru in a corruptioncase and presently under treatment for coronavirus, will bereleased from prison on Wednesday ''according to all ourexpectations,'' her nephew T T V Dhinakaran said on Monday.

With the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister JJayalalithaa recuperating in a Bengaluru hospital, herdischarge from the medical facility will be made known later,he said in a tweet.

''According all our expectations... Chinnamma (Sasikala)will be released (from prison) day after tomorrow,27-01-2021,'' Dhinakaran said.

Independent legislator Dhinakaran, Sasikala's nephew andfounder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) said his auntwas recuperating from coronavirus and that her discharge fromthe hospital will be made known later after consultingdoctors.

Sasikala, under treatment at Victoria Hospital, had beenearlier moved out of the ICU there after her virus symptomsreduced.

She had contracted coronavirus on January 20 and waslater admitted to the Bowring Hospital.

In view of her critical condition, she was shifted to theICU ward of Victoria Hospital.

She was sentenced to four years imprisonment inFebruary 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assetscase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Divya Gopinath to probe Kadakkavoor sexual abuse case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 PTI Senior IPS officerDr Divya Gopinath will probe the case of sexual abuse of aminor boy by his 35-year-old mother at nearby Kadakkavoor,police said.Gopinath is the Deputy Police commissioner ofThiruvananthapuram...

Nepal EC refuses to recognise either faction of ruling NCP as official party

Nepals Election Commission has refused to recognise any of the two factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party NCP as the official party, saying both failed to adopt due procedures to gain the legitimate status.The election commission in i...

126 test COVID-19 positive within 10 days in UP jail

As many as 123 inmates of the Basti jail and three prison staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, an official said on Monday.A barrack has been turned into an L-1 hospital where infected jail inmates have been i...

VP Naidu calls on citizens to dedicate themselves towards building self-reliant India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Republic Day, saying they should solemnly resolve to dedicate themselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021