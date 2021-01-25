Left Menu
Putin to address Davos World Economic Forum on Jan. 27 -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address this week's World Economic Forum event by video conference on Jan. 27, the TASS news agency cited his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.

The forum, which gathers business chiefs, political thinkers and state leaders, is online this year due to COVID-19.

Putin's appearance is likely to be contentious with critics at a time when the West is weighing possible new sanctions against Russia over its treatment of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny.

