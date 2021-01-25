Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate aims to pass COVID-19 bill ahead of Trump trial -lawmaker

The U.S. Senate is aiming to pass COVID-19 relief legislation before former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in early February, a lawmaker said on Monday, amid growing signs of agreement on the need to speed vaccine distribution.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:37 IST
U.S. Senate aims to pass COVID-19 bill ahead of Trump trial -lawmaker
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate is aiming to pass COVID-19 relief legislation before former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in early February, a lawmaker said on Monday, amid growing signs of agreement on the need to speed vaccine distribution. A day after some Republicans pushed back on the size of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief proposal, Senator Angus King said the Senate plans to consider a bill in the next two weeks, while it also moves to confirm Biden's Cabinet ahead of the Trump trial's start during the week of Feb. 8.

"We're going to try to do something between now and the time of the impeachment trial beginning. That's a tall order, because we also have to do the confirmations," King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats who lead the Senate, told National Public Radio. "Two weeks would be an aggressive schedule but I think that's where we're going to be going," he added.

It was not clear whether the Senate would try to pass the entire Biden proposal before Feb. 8 or focus on legislation with a more limited scope. King and Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who both participated in a call about COVID-19 relief with Biden administration officials on Sunday, said there is broad agreement about the need to move forward on vaccinations.

"We can all agree: we need to have money out there for vaccines," Cassidy told Fox News on Monday. "And testing, we can accept that." King said there was a general consensus on Sunday's call to do "whatever we have to do to speed up the vaccination process. I don't think there's going to be any debate about that."

He added that the group on Sunday's call would speak again on Monday or Tuesday. Although Biden's Democratic Party narrowly controls the House of Representatives and the Senate, legislation would need bipartisan support to become law.

In addition to the size of Biden's plan, Republicans and some Democrats are concerned about a proposal to send $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, even some with fairly high incomes. While Congress has already authorized $4 trillion to respond, the White House says the additional $1.9 trillion is needed to cover the costs of responding to the virus and provide enhanced jobless benefits and payments to households.

House committees are expected to work on legislation this week, with the aim of being ready to put a bill on the House floor during the first week of February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Hong Kong's escalation of WTO trade dispute

The United States on Monday blocked a decision by Hong Kong to escalate a Trump-era trade disagreement at the World Trade Organization, in its first meeting on disputes at the Geneva-based body since U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration.S...

Indian-origin poet Bhanu Kapil wins T.S. Eliot Prize in UK

Indian-origin author-poet Bhanu Kapil has been named the winner of the prestigious T.S. Eliot Prize, named after the renowned 20th-century American-British poet.Kapil, who was born in England and grew up in London, beat nine other shortlist...

Exhorted ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to common people: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday urged the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to the common people. On the foundation ...

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021