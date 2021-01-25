Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans

"I think a lot of Americans are going to think it's strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago," Cotton told Fox News on Sunday. Romney said he concurred with what he called the preponderance of legal opinion that an impeachment trial is still appropriate after someone leaves office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:47 IST
Trump's coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The coming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol has aggravated a rift among his fellow Republicans that was on full display on Sunday. At least one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, said he believed the trial, which could lead to a vote banning Trump from future office, was a necessary response to the former president's inflammatory call to his supporters to "fight" his election defeat before the Jan. 6 attack.

Ten Republicans joined the House of Representatives in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting insurrection, and the House is to present the charges to the Senate on Monday. Leaders of the narrowly divided Senate agreed to start the trial in two weeks, leaving time to confirm some of President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees and possibly address his call for a fresh round of stimulus for a coronavirus-hammered nation. "The article of impeachment that was sent over by the House suggest(s) impeachable conduct," Romney, a frequent critic of Trump who voted to convict during the first impeachment trial, told Fox News on Sunday. "It's pretty clear that over the last year or so, there has been an effort to corrupt the election of the United States and it was not by President Biden, it was by President Trump."

The night after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol - an attack that left five dead, sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed Congress by a few hours in its duty to certify Biden's election win - multiple Republicans condemned the violence. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell last week blamed Trump for the violent attack, saying he "provoked" the mob.

But a significant number of Republican lawmakers, concerned about Trump's devoted base of voters, have raised objections to the impeachment. Trump is the first U.S. president to face trial for impeachment after leaving office. Senator Tom Cotton, another Republican, said the Senate was acting beyond its constitutional authority by holding a trial. "I think a lot of Americans are going to think it's strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago," Cotton told Fox News on Sunday.

Romney said he concurred with what he called the preponderance of legal opinion that an impeachment trial is still appropriate after someone leaves office. He said accountability required the trial, because Trump had led an effort to "corrupt" the national election that Biden won. Not everyone agrees. "I think the trial is stupid," Republican Senator Marco Rubio told Fox News on Sunday, saying he would vote to end it at the first opportunity. "I think it's counterproductive. We already have a flaming fire in this country and it's like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire."

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the trial will be fair but move at a relatively fast pace. "It will be a fair trial but it will move relatively quickly," Schumer told a news conference in New York. He said it should not take up too much time because "we have so much else to do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Hong Kong's escalation of WTO trade dispute

The United States on Monday blocked a decision by Hong Kong to escalate a Trump-era trade disagreement at the World Trade Organization, in its first meeting on disputes at the Geneva-based body since U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration.S...

Indian-origin poet Bhanu Kapil wins T.S. Eliot Prize in UK

Indian-origin author-poet Bhanu Kapil has been named the winner of the prestigious T.S. Eliot Prize, named after the renowned 20th-century American-British poet.Kapil, who was born in England and grew up in London, beat nine other shortlist...

Exhorted ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to common people: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday urged the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to the common people. On the foundation ...

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021