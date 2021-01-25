Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt to table resolution against new farm laws in assembly on Jan 28

Theresolution that we had submitted had those points but thestate administration was not willing to accept it, he said.The Left Front and the Congress, however, said thatthey will take part in the discussion and place their views inthe House.BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said hisparty will oppose the resolution.Apart from the resolution, two bills pertaining to theestablishment of an agricultural university and GST-relatedissues will be tabled.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:52 IST
Bengal govt to table resolution against new farm laws in assembly on Jan 28

The Trinamool Congress government inWest Bengal will table a resolution during the upcoming two-day assembly session, opposing the Centre's new farm laws anddemanding their immediate repeal, a senior minister said onMonday.

The assembly session will begin on January 27 and theresolution will be tabled under Rule 169 during the secondhalf on January 28, state Parliamentary Affairs MinisterPartha Chatterjee said.

A two-and-half-hour-long discussion will be held onthe subject, he said.

So far five non-BJP ruled states- Punjab,Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi- have passedresolutions in their respective assemblies against the centralgovernment's new agri laws.

An all-party meeting was convened by Speaker BimanBanerjee at his chamber in the assembly during the day.

The state government's effort to bring the Congressand the Left Front on the same page to table a jointresolution failed as the opposition parties wanted to bring itunder Rule 185.

''They wanted to bring the same resolution under Rule185. What is the point of bringing two resolutions on the sameissue under two different rules? When the government hassubmitted a resolution, it is expected that it will beaccepted,'' Chatterjee said.

While under rule 169, the government pilots aresolution in the assembly whereas under rule 185 any partycan move a resolution in the house.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leaderAbdul Mannan said that the TMC government does not have anymoral authority to bring a resolution against the centre's newfarm laws as the state administration too had passed similarlaws a few years back.

''Unless the TMC government withdraws the similar lawsit had passed a few years back, there is no meaning inbringing a resolution against the centre's new farm laws. Theresolution that we had submitted had those points but thestate administration was not willing to accept it,'' he said.

The Left Front and the Congress, however, said thatthey will take part in the discussion and place their views inthe House.

BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said hisparty will oppose the resolution.

Apart from the resolution, two bills pertaining to theestablishment of an agricultural university and GST-relatedissues will be tabled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Hong Kong's escalation of WTO trade dispute

The United States on Monday blocked a decision by Hong Kong to escalate a Trump-era trade disagreement at the World Trade Organization, in its first meeting on disputes at the Geneva-based body since U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration.S...

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Europe, angering some crash relatives

Europe is set to lift a 22-month flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX this week after reviewing submissions by industry experts and whistleblowers, angering relatives of some of the 346 crash victims, who say the move is premature.A green light...

Indian-origin poet Bhanu Kapil wins T.S. Eliot Prize in UK

Indian-origin author-poet Bhanu Kapil has been named the winner of the prestigious T.S. Eliot Prize, named after the renowned 20th-century American-British poet.Kapil, who was born in England and grew up in London, beat nine other shortlist...

Exhorted ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to common people: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday urged the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to the common people. On the foundation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021