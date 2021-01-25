EC considering deploying record 1000 companies of central forces for WB assembly poll

The Election Commission isconsidering deploying a record 1000 companies of centralforces to ensure peaceful and violence-free polling in thecoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, an EC official saidon Monday.

The central forces when deployed will work in tandemwith the state police during the state poll due in April-May,he said.

The rise in the number of polling booths from 78,903during the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 to a probable1,01,790 now was a reason for considering such a measure, theofficial told PTI.

This time we are considering deploying 1,000 or morecompanies of central forces. If we deploy such a large numberof forces, this will be a record,'' he said.

''Since there is a substantial rise in the number ofpolling booths in the state there will be a proportionateincrease in the deployment of central forces,'' he added.

The EC is also considering considering using a newmechanism in which the central forces will work in closecoordination with the state forces in the coming election, hesaid.

The full bench of the EC visited the state last weekto look into the poll preparedness.

The EC official said that there has been a quantumincrease in the number of polling booths following the returnof a large number of people to West Bengal due to the COVID-19pandemic.

