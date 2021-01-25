Former RJD MLA gets life sentence in murder case

A court here on Mondayawarded life sentence to former RJD MLA Kunti Devi in aneight-year-old murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sangam Singhheld the former MLA guilty of involvement in the murder ofSumirak Yadav, a worker of the JD(U) who was beaten to deathon February 26, 2013.

An FIR was lodged in this connection by the brother ofthe deceased who had alleged that the attackers were KuntiDevi's henchmen and blamed political rivalry for the killing.

Kunti Devi has been a two-term MLA from Atri seat inthe district. The seat is at present held by her son AjayYadav.

She had first won the seat in 2005 but lost it to theJD(U) five years later. In the 2015, when her party fought theelections in alliance with the JD(U), she was back as the MLA.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on theformer MLA and ruled that failure to pay the same would causeher to spend an additional year in jail.

