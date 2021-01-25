Exceptional individuals who brought qualitative changes in others' lives: PM on Padma awardees
Twenty-nine women are among the Padma awardees and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO and OCI and one transgender.Sixteen people have been given the award posthumously.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the contribution of those conferred with the Padma awards, saying these exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and late singer S P Balasubramaniam were on Monday named for this year's Padma Vibhushan, while former Chief Ministers late Tarun Gogoi and Keshubhai Patel, former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have been awarded the Padma Bhushan.
''We are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large,'' Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.
''These exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others,'' he said. The Union Home Ministry said the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri. Twenty-nine women are among the Padma awardees and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO and OCI and one transgender.
Sixteen people have been given the award posthumously.
